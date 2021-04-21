New legislation aims to improve school bus safety in Michigan

(WXYZ) — Bipartisan legislation regarding school bus safety was approved on Tuesday by the Michigan House.

House Bills 4201-04 crack down on people who board buses without permission and allow the courts to prosecute drivers who put children in danger.

“When parents drop or send their kids off for the bus stop every day, they are trusting that their child will be protected,” Rep. Jack O'Malley said. “Over the years, we’ve heard many stories of tragedies that occurred on buses or while children are boarding or exiting a bus. These are sensible reforms that underscore safety.”

The proposals will:

Allow stop-arm cameras to be installed on buses. Video or photography would be allowed as evidence for law enforcement prosecuting vehicles that illegally pass a school bus. Corresponding legislation will spell out other specifications for any camera usage.

Set a penalty for boarding a school bus without permission of the driver as a civil infraction, which is punishable by a fine up to $500. A civil infraction penalty for impeding the progress or operation of a school bus will also be established.

Allow a sticker to be affixed to the side of a bus stating that unauthorized individuals attempting to board are subject to a civil infraction and fine.

The bills will now move to the Senate for further consideration.

