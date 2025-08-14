New bill aims to stop price gouging in grocery stores

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib introduced legislation Wednesday that would prohibit what she calls price gouging and ban certain technology in grocery stores, putting the focus on people over profits.

Grocery prices are pushing some consumers to their limits as they struggle to afford essential items.

"I find it appalling that greed has overtaken our nation," said Tomena Rawls, a consumer.

"My children are grown, but I can't imagine a mother with babies, children, right now trying to go to the grocery store and plan a meal for the week," said Roslyn, another consumer.

The Stop Price Gouging in Grocery Stores Act would prohibit price gouging and ban certain technology, like digital shelf labels, which Tlaib says can be used to manipulate prices quickly.

"Electronic shelf labels, for example, allow stores to change prices in seconds. The industry is not shy about it. They admit it, if it's hot outside, they say we'll raise the price of water, like this, and they've already been doing this," Tlaib said.

Retailers have a different perspective on digital shelf labels. Walmart recently called them a "game changer" in a report, citing increased efficiency and sustainability benefits.

Tlaib's bill would also prohibit what she calls "surveillance pricing," technology she believes is already being implemented.

"You are being surveilled, I believe it, you're being surveilled right now, while you're going into these grocery stores, private items, essentials that you need and they're using it - not saying this is something that they need and we want to support them, they're using it to increase the prices on you because they know you're going to always buy it. That is not fair," Tlaib said.

House Bill 4966 is backed by the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union but currently has little bipartisan support.

Michigan GOP Chair Jim Runestad said he wouldn't support the bill, questioning the evidence behind Tlaib's claims about surveillance pricing.

"Where can I go see that me and five other people have the same product and each one of them, somehow, the register, or this operation is going to charge everyone a different price for the exact same product based upon who they are standing in line, I'd like to see that," Runestad said.

Runestad added that Michigan already has laws for pricing protection, referencing Michigan's Scanner Law.

"There's pricing in Michigan that if you change the price and you don't modify it, then you have severe penalties," Runestad said.

Despite the opposition, Tlaib believes the issue transcends party lines.

"I really don't think there's any line drawn when it comes to corporate greed. Many of these corporations want to make money off you, whether you're a Republican or a Democrat," Tlaib said.

