Nessel joins other attorneys general supporting justice department's challenge of Texas abortion law

David Eggert/AP
FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel addresses the media during a news conference in Lansing, Mich. Jacob Wohl, 22, and Jack Burkman, 54, two notorious conservative operatives were charged Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 with felonies in connection with false robocalls that aimed to dissuade residents in Detroit and other U.S. cities from voting by mail, Michigan's attorney general announced. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)
Posted at 4:24 PM, Sep 16, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan A.G. Dana Nessel has joined 23 other attorneys general who are showing support of the U.S. Department of Justice in its challenge of Texas’s abortion ban, according to Nessel’s office.

Together, they filed an amicus brief supporting the DOJ’s motion for an order in opposition of the law, the attorney general’s office explains.

“My sentiments on this issue have never changed, nor has my commitment to protecting a woman’s right to make decisions in respect to her own body,” says Nessel. “Outlawing abortion will not prevent abortions—it only prevents access to safe abortions.”

The brief reportedly argues Texas’s abortion law can lead to adverse health consequences and that it undermines the Supreme Court’s 50-year affirmation that it is a constitutional right to end a pregnancy before it becomes viable.

“We, as elected officials, have a responsibility to recognize the harm this law inflicts and I am proud to join my colleagues in this fight against this constitutional upheaval,” Nessel adds.

