Nessel joins coalition of 21 AGs applauding federal attempts to amend 'public charge' regulations

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joins 20 other attorneys general in praising the Department of Homeland Security’s endeavors to amend “public charge” regulations.

The attorney general’s office says the potential rule would support the protection of residents and immigrant families on the state level. In a joint letter, the coalition of attorneys general asks for harmful Trump-era regulations to be rescinded.

"Protecting access to key public programs is imperative for everyone, including immigrant families,” says Nessel. “I applaud the Biden administration for revising these regulations, which will better ensure the health and safety of immigrant communities and beyond."

A “public charge” is defined as a person who depends on cash aid or long-term care at a governmental institution, the attorney general’s office explains. We’re told the Trump administration made efforts to broaden the definition by including those who seek additional aid through supplementary governmental programs (e.g. Medicaid, SNAP, Section 8 housing assistance, etc.).

Read the full letter here:

Multistate Comment Letter to DHS Re Public Charge Ground of Inadmissibility by WXMI on Scribd

