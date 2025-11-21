Nearly 20 Five Below stores in Michigan accused of pricing violations, AG’s office says

(WXYZ) — Nearly 20 Five Below stores in Michigan are accused of price violations, some on multiple occasions, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Thursday.

Nessel is urging the retail chain to address the repeated allegations of overcharges at the scanner and not clearly displaying product prices. One of the locations where overcharging allegedly occurred was Kalamazoo.

According to the AG, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued 30 non-compliance findings at multiple Five Below stores since June 5 of 2025, and the steps Five Below has taken to address the issues have allegedly not fully corrected the violations.

The AG says that MDARD documented more than 18 instances where products labeled as $5 cost the consumer $6 or $7 at the register from August 3 to November 5.

“Shoppers should know the price they see on the shelf is what they will be charged, and repeated overcharging violations are unacceptable,” Nessel said in a press release. “I want to thank MDARD for their work in identifying these violations and urge consumers to remain vigilant against overcharges when they shop.”

Here's a list of MDARD's non-compliance findings:

AG's office MDARD

Five Below has until December 15, 2025, to meet with the AG’s office with a plan to address the alleged violations. If they don’t, they could face lawsuits and fines, according to the AG's office.

The Scripps News Group has reached out to Five Below for a statement and we are waiting to hear back.

If you would like to file a complaint with the Attorney General, you can click here.