MPSC investigating Consumers Energy for billing practices, delays, broken meters

LANSING, Mich. — Consumers Energy is under investigation following complaints over broken gas meters, installation delays and possible overbilling, according to the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC).

We’re told customers submitted “numerous” grievances. Among them include higher bills resulting from estimated meter readings in lieu of accurate readings as well as faulty meters that don’t show correct energy usage.

The MPSC says the complaints were filed when the energy service provider switched from using 3G technology to 4G meters.

Consumers allegedly estimated bills for many people with 3G meters before phone companies moved away from using 3G technology in January of this year, according to the MPSC.

State commissioners say Consumers was aware of broken meters as far back as 2020, which they claimed occurred due to battery contamination. The MPSC says Consumers did not bring the problem up when it filed for a testing waiver.

The state tells us MPSC’s staff members are concerned the energy provider violated the Consumer Standards and Billing Practices for Electric and Natural Gas Service by failing to replace broken equipment and set limits on how many bills can be determined from estimated readings.

The MPSC says it also received 177 complaints between Jan. 1, 2022 and May 1, 2023 alleging Consumers did not install 90% of new services in under 15 business days.

We’re told Consumers Energy has been ordered to issue a report to the MPSC before Aug. 4 explaining:



Their meter reading history between 2020 and now, including an explanation of its estimated reading practices and how it dealt with broken meters.

How many customers complained to them.

If they taught customers how to read meters.

Why they didn’t report the number of broken meters.

How many meters had contaminated batteries from 2020 to now and how many meters failed to show readings because of other issues.

The steps the company takes to install new equipment and the average time it took to do so between 2019 and 2023.

What prevented them from completing new installations within 15 days.

The MPSC says it will offer recommendations to rectify the problems described by Sept. 29.

Consumers Energy released the following statement:

“Consumers Energy is committed to doing right by its customers and improving our performance and communications. We will cooperate with the commission on this effort and are focused on delivering the service our customers and the MPSC expect.”

