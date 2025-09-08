More than 750 pounds of suspected cocaine seized at Blue Water Bridge coming from U.S.

SARNIA, Ontario (WXYZ) — More than 750 pounds of suspected cocaine were seized at the Blue Water Bridge last month in two busts.

According to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), the first seizure happened on Aug. 13 when a commercial truck from the U.S. was referred for secondary examination.

During the inspection, border officers found suspected cocaine in six boxes, weighing 150 kg (330 pounds). Its estimated street value is $18.8 million.

Gurjeet Singh, 28, of Brampton, Ontario, was arrested.

A day later, on Aug. 14, CBSA referred another truck from the U.S. for secondary examination. Officers discovered 199kg (438 pounds) of suspected cocaine in the commercial load, estimated at $24.9 million. Abdikadir Egal, 38, of Etobicoke, Ontario, was arrested.

In July, 197 kg was seized at the Blue Water Bridge, and more than 400 pounds of cocaine was seized at the Ambassador Bridge in May.

