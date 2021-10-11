More than 1K arrests made, 10K traffic stops in Michigan's 3-week drive sober campaign

(WXYZ) — More than 10,000 traffic stops were made and 200 drivers arrested during the Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign in Michigan.

The campaign involved 102 police departments, sheriff's offices and Michigan State Police from Aug. 16 through Sept. 6.

These were the results

10,370 traffic stops

200 impaired drivers arrested

166 for operating while intoxicated 34 for operating under the influence of drugs

370 seat belt. citations

35 child restraint violations

2,417 speeding citations

846 moving violations

1,122 non-moving violations

807 misdemeanor arrests

167 felony arrests

“Motorists were asked to make responsible decisions as they celebrated the end of summer and the Labor Day holiday weekend,” said Michael L. Prince, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP). “If you are impaired by any substance you shouldn’t drive, which puts yourself and others at risk. There are no excuses.”

In one instance, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office reported an OWI arrest of a woman who had four child-endangerment charges since four children were in the vehicle.