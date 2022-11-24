Trooper hurt in Montcalm County after suspected impaired driver hits patrol vehicle

STANTON, Mich. — A trooper was taken to the hospital after a driver hit his patrol vehicle, sending the vehicle spinning and pinning him between his vehicle and a Montcalm County deputy’s car.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving on S. Sheridan Road near E. Colby Road south of Stanton in Montcalm County.

According to Michigan State Police, two troopers were helping deputies from the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office with a traffic stop when their patrol vehicle was hit from behind.

Troopers say the Michigan State Police patrol vehicle spun around and hit both troopers. One of the troopers was momentarily pinned between his vehicle and the deputy’s vehicle.

Michigan State Police say the trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his leg but has since been released.

The other trooper suffered back pain but remained on scene.

State police say the driver of the vehicle wasn’t injured but was arrested for operating under the influence.

Michigan State Police say this is an example of why they continue to urge drivers not to operate a vehicle while impaired and to use a designated driver.

