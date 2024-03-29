MDARD: Bird flu detected in Montcalm Co. dairy cows

LANSING, Mich. — Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been detected in a dairy herd from Montcalm County, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) Director Tim Boring announced Friday.

State and federal officials conducted further testing and investigation to reveal the source of the infection – they say the farm recently received cattle from an affected premises in Texas.

MDARD says the cattle were not symptomatic and did not appear ill when they were moved from Texas to Michigan.

“We have well-trained staff responding to this situation and I have the utmost confidence in our team. We will continue working with our local, state and national partners to protect animal and public health,” Director Boring said. “Our highest priorities at MDARD remain protecting our food supply and ensuring animal health. As this situation evolves, we will provide critical updates to producers, industry and all Michiganders.”

“This case does reflect a lot of what is already known about this virus – namely, that it is highly contagious, it continues to be primarily spread by wild birds and contact with infected animals and mammals can contract the virus,” State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland, DVM, MS, DACVPM added. “MDARD is working diligently and in close collaboration with government partners, producers groups and Michigan dairy farmers to address the situation and prevent the spread of disease. As more is learned, it is vitally important for producers to work with their veterinarian and isolate sick animals from others, minimize the number of visitors to their farms, prevent contact between their animals and wildlife and continue to vigilantly monitor the health of their animals.”

HPAI is a highly contagious virus that can be spread directly by infected wild birds/animals or indirectly through any item that has been exposed to the virus – such as equipment, feed or caretakers’ clothing and shoes.

The virus has been detected in various species of mammals, presumably after the animals come into contact with infected birds.

The affected premises voluntarily stopped movement to limit the spread of the disease, according to MDARD.

Producers who have concerns about the health of their animals and/or questions regarding how to improve the measures they take to protect animal health on their farm should contact their vet.

If cattle producers notice decreased lactation, low appetite or other symptoms in their herds, they too should contact their vet to figure out the next appropriate steps to take.

Analysis of the virus from this case and other cases of affected cattle has not shown any significant new adaptation to make the virus more transmissible between mammals; therefore, the public health risk associated with HPAI remains low.

The commercial milk supply remains safe due to both federal animal health requirements and pasteurization, according to the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease and Prevention.

If you suspect the presence of HPAI or any other animal disease in your domestic animals, call MDARD right away at 800-292-3939 (daytime) or 517-373-0440 (after hours).

Click here for more information on the detections of HPAI in cattle.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube