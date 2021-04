HOME TOWNSHIP, Mich. — According to Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers a boy, 8, died from fatal injuries in an ORV crash today.

The boy was driving the ORV on private property located in in the 11000 block of Deja Rd, in Montcalm County when the ORV overturn causing fatal injuries MSP reports.

The investigation is ongoing, and troopers were helped by Montcalm County EMS, Home Twp. Fire Department and Montcalm Central Dispatch.