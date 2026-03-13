Michigan's 2nd case of measles confirmed, tied to first case say officials

(WXYZ) — Washtenaw County health officials have reported a second suspected case of the measles in an unvaccinated person who is a close contact to the original case, which was reported earlier this week.

Officials say the newly reported case has been quarantined since their exposure to the person who was first diagnosed with measles earlier this week.

They have also identified two additional exposure locations related to the first reported case.

“Unfortunately, we expect to see additional cases in exposed, unvaccinated individuals, as measles is very contagious,” said Juan Luis Marquez, MD, MPH, medical director with Washtenaw County Health Department, in a news release. “We urge people to protect themselves and their families with MMR vaccination if they haven’t already.”

“This is an ongoing investigation. We have now identified two more potential exposure locations related to the case announced yesterday,” continued Dr. Marquez. “Community members should check this list and closely monitor for symptoms for the next 21 days if they may have been exposed. Anyone not vaccinated is likely to become ill if exposed.”

Officials have released this updated list of exposure sites. The locations with stars are the newly reported locations:



Wed, March 4* Crunch Fitness 3020 Washtenaw Ave, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 5:00 pm to 8:40 pm

Wed, March 4 Sidetrack Bar & Grill 56 E Cross St, Ypsilanti, MI 48198 7:45 pm to 1:00 am

Thurs, March 5* Briarwood Mall 100 Briarwood Cir, Ann Arbor, MI 48108 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Thurs, March 5 T-Mobile 2044 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 6:00 pm to 8:40 pm

Thurs, March 5 Cricket Wireless Roundtree Place Shopping Center 2547 Ellsworth Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 6:55 pm to 8:55 pm

Fri, March 6 CVS Pharmacy 1415 E Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti, MI 48198 4:00 pm to 6:07 pm

Fri, March 6 Cricket Wireless Roundtree Place Shopping Center 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm 2547 Ellsworth Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Sat, March 7 Ypsilanti Urgent Care Walk-In Clinic 301 W Michigan Ave #100, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 7:15 pm to 9:27 pm

Sun, March 8 Canton Urgent Care Walk-In Clinic 43033 Ford Road, Canton, MI 48187 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm

According to health officials, anyone at the above locations during the specific times and dates should monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for 21 days after the exposure. If symptoms appear, call your health care provider. Do not seek medical treatment in person without calling the doctor’s office, urgent care, or emergency room first.