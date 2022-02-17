Watch
Michiganders will receive additional assistance to pay for groceries, Whitmer announces

Posted at 3:56 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 15:56:48-05

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue getting an additional $95 monthly payment through February, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday.

The move comes as inflation has increased the prices of even basic necessities at the grocery store. According to the Governor's office, the additional assistance will help about 1.29 million Michigan residents across the state.

"As we continue making Michigan a great place to live and work, families still need extra assistance to put food on the table,” said Whitmer. “We will continue to put Michiganders first by staying focused on growing our economy, putting more money in people’s pockets, and lowering costs for families.”

Michiganders will see the additional money on their Bridge Cards from Feb. 19-28. Eligible families do not need to reapply to get the additional benefits.

All households who qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will also receive an increase of at least $95 monthly, even if they are already getting the maximum payment or close to the maximum payment.

Below is the maximum amount SNAP customers can receive based on household size.

  • One Person: $250 
  • Two Persons: $459 
  • Three Persons: $658 
  • Four Persons: $835 
  • Five Persons: $992 
  • Six Persons: $1,190 
  • Seven Persons: $1,316 
  • Eight Persons: $1,504 

You can check the balance of your Bridge Card by following this link.

