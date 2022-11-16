Michigan Unclaimed Property holding auction on Saturday

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan Unclaimed Property has announced that it will be holding a public auction. It will be held on Saturday, November 19 at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township.

An inspection of auction items will begin on Friday, November 18 at 9 a.m. Saturday’s auction will begin at 9 a.m., with doors opening at 8 a.m.

The auction will feature coins, currency, jewelry, and many collectibles.

Payments can be made with cash, check, Visa, MasterCard, or Discover.

Under Michigan’s Uniform Unclaimed Property Act, the Michigan Department of Treasury receives abandoned safe deposit box content and works to return the items to their rightful owners or heirs. If the items are not reunited with their owners, they can be sold at auction.

The proceeds from the auction and other unclaimed funds can be claimed by rightful owners or heirs by submitting an electronic claim form. They can also be claimed by calling Michigan Unclaimed Property at 517-636-5320. More information on claiming proceeds and funds can be found on the Michigan.gov website.

