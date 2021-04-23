Watch
Michigan school warns of 'stranger danger' incident

Stranger danger alert
Posted at 3:47 PM, Apr 23, 2021
(WXYZ) — Clarkston Community Schools sent out an email Friday with details of a "stranger danger" incident that happened on Thursday near Middle Lake and Paramus Roads.

According to the email, a student was approached while running by a man in an unmarked white Ford transit van with tinted windows.

The man reportedly got out of the van and went up to the student, asking questions related to the Armed Services.

He was reportedly around six feet tall, freshly shaven and dressed in a full camouflage suit with no patches.

According to the email, the student ran away and the man returned to the van and remained parked on the street.

Clarkston Community Schools says the Oakland County Sheriff's Department has been notified.

