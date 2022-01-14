Michigan revenues are $5.8B higher than previously forecast

Michigan’s two main funds will take in billions more than previously forecast — good news for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and lawmakers before the budget cycle.

The combined additional tax revenues over the last, current and next fiscal year are more than $5.8 billion above projections from last spring.

State budget director Christopher Harkins said Friday the governor in coming weeks will present a spending plan that is focused on supporting education, clean water and jobs.

Fiscal experts attribute the latest surplus largely to federal pandemic relief aid that has helped to boost incomes and consumer spending despite COVID-19.

