Michigan residents will be able to identify as non-binary on their driver’s license

MICHIGAN — Starting Nov. 10, 2021, Michigan residents will be able to select non-binary as the sex marked with an “X” on their drivers’ licenses and state identification cards.

“I am proud to support Michiganders across the state who for many years have called on the Department of State to provide a non-binary sex marker on their ID that matches their lived reality,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “We have been working toward this goal since 2019 when we first removed the barriers for residents to change their sex marker in order to help protect their safety and accurately reflect their identity.”

Those interested in changing their sex-marker to “X” will be able to do so by visiting any Secretary of State office and are encouraged to schedule their visit online or by calling (888)-SOS-MICH.

