Michigan providing training grants to 1K businesses to help secure jobs

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — The State of Michigan has announced that they have a goal of helping 30,000 workers across the state secure employment, industry-recognized credentials, and strong wages. They will be providing training grants to more than 1,000 Michigan businesses such as Henry Ford Hospital, Wheelhouse Detroit, and MONARCH Welding & Engineering.

According to the press release, the Going PRO Talent Fund has helped more than 5,000 businesses since 2014, and this year alone has supported more than 150,00 workers with training for new hires and current workers.

“Programs like the Going PRO Talent Fund help us put Michiganders first, ensuring they can get on a path to a good-paying job and empower businesses of all sizes to develop the talent they need to compete in the global economy,” says Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The state is able to provide the necessary training for these businesses through $40 million in grants.

