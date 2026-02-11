Michigan police officer saves choking baby's life in dramatic bodycam video

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Hamtramck police officer saved a choking baby's life in a dramatic rescue that was captured on bodycam footage, with the family calling the January 24 incident "nothing short of a miracle."

Watch Faraz Javed's video report:

Officer Jacob Hoxsey, a K9 officer with nearly six years on the job, received the emergency call around 9 p.m. when a frantic caller reported that baby Hashim was choking and not breathing.

"That's a call that we never want to hear," Hoxsey said. "I will never forget that."

The 911 caller could be heard saying the baby was "turning blue" as dispatchers assured help was on the way. Bodycam footage shows Hoxsey racing toward Hewitt Street with lights and sirens, covering the six-minute distance from the station in less than two minutes.

When Hoxsey arrived, he found the baby's face, hands, and feet had turned blue. Every second counted as he immediately took baby Hashim into his hands to begin CPR.

"I could see that the child, his face was blue, hands were blue, and feet were blue," Hoxsey said.

The officer started with back blows before moving to chest compressions. It was his first time performing CPR in a real emergency situation, despite his training.

With the family praying nearby, Hoxsey continued the life-saving measures until he finally heard the sound he was waiting for – the baby crying and breathing again.

"All that stress just exited my body. I will not forget that," Hoxsey said.

Acting Chief Hussein Farhat and Deputy Chief Andrew Mileski praised Hoxsey's performance, noting that he and other officers had completed CPR training just three weeks before the incident.

"The way he did it, it looked like an instructor in a training course. Knew what he was doing. Very calm," Farhat said.

When asked what kept him calm during the emergency, Hoxsey credited his training and commended the family for their bravery during the terrifying situation.

The baby appeared to have choked on fluids. Deputy Chief Mileski said the incident shows "how stars align sometimes" in their mission to "protect and serve."

Farhat said he wants his officers to take away the importance of "humanity on the job" from this incident.

Hoxsey has a message for the community following his heroic actions.

"I highly suggest take that CPR class. It could potentially save your child's life," he said.

Baby Hashim is doing well following the rescue. While his parents declined to appear on camera, they expressed extreme gratitude for Hoxsey's heroic actions that "gave them their world back."

To find an infant CPR class near you, click here: https://www.redcross.org/take-a-class/cpr/performing-cpr/child-baby-cpr?srsltid=AfmBOopLQQuL03YaMPiQfrld32DEUUVCT8ZfYA5GWF4y4Q9e06Gc3rRH

