Local man arrested after parking in front of U.S. Supreme Court and refusing to leave, police say

(WXYZ) — A Michigan man was arrested by the United States Capitol Police on Tuesday.

According to the USCP, 55-year-old Dale Paul Melvin of Kimball was arrested for Failure to Obey and Assault on a Police Officer after he illegally parked in front of the Supreme Court and refused to leave.

He reportedly appeared frustrated, refused to communicate with officers and said, “The time for talking is done.”

The USCP eventually had to pull the man out of his SUV.

The USCP says the man also made some concerning statements back in August when he came to the Capitol Complex.

"I would like to express my appreciation for all of our officers as well as the Supreme Court Police officers,” said Deputy Chief Jason Bell of the USCP’s Operational Services Bureau, in a press release. “Everybody did an outstanding job to keep our Congressional Campus safe.”