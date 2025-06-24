Michigan lawmakers propose one-time funding for school infrastructure needs

LANSING, Mich. — A study released earlier this year by the school finance research foundation says statewide infrastructure needs for schools add up to more than $20 billion.



I spoke with Ingham ISD Superintendent Jason Mellema in April about these infrastructure needs.

"When I say the basics, we're talking about roofs, HVAC systems, electrical, plumbing—things we need in schools to keep them operational," Mellema said.

We've been covering how local school districts are asking neighbors to pay for infrastructure projects through property taxes, and how some of those ballot requests have failed. But now, a different kind of proposal could be on the way.

"We're just trying the best we can to throw some money at trying to fix some critical needs and infrastructure," GOP state Representative Tim Kelly said.

The House Republicans' plan allows for $286.5 million in one-time funding—competitive grants for infrastructure projects, to reduce class sizes, and support literacy.

Meanwhile, the Senate Democrats' plan allows for $350 million in one-time funding for school infrastructure projects.

In a statement, Senate Democrats said, "We must give schools the resources they need to say yes to strong academic programs and safe facilities. Yes, to electives and functioning plumbing. Yes, to teachers and the tools they need to teach."

Since both sides call for one-time funding, it would then be back to local schools to decide how to pay for projects, unless state leaders decide to somehow replenish state money for school infrastructure projects.

