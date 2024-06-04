Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Michigan kills 31,000 Atlantic salmon after they catch disease at hatchery

Seafood Deficit
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2008, file photo, farm-raised Atlantic salmon move across a conveyor belt as they are brought aboard a harvesting boat near Eastport, Maine. Federal data say the United States imported more seafood in 2017 than at any point in its history, and the nation's trade deficit in the sector is growing. Some of the seafood items that American consumers are especially fond of, including salmon, tuna and shrimp, are heavily dependent on foreign imports to make it to U.S. markets and restaurants. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Seafood Deficit
Posted at 3:04 PM, Jun 04, 2024

More than 31,000 Atlantic salmon raised in a Michigan fish hatchery had to be killed after failing to recover from disease, officials said Tuesday.

The decision followed an unsuccessful 28-day treatment period at the Harrietta hatchery in Wexford County.

It was “gut-wrenching for staff,” even if the fish were just a fraction of the millions raised in hatcheries each year, said Ed Eisch, assistant chief in the fisheries division at the Department of Natural Resources.

The fish, around 6 inches long, were loaded into a truck Monday, euthanized with carbon dioxide and buried in a pit, Eisch said Tuesday.

The salmon, sick with a bacterial kidney disease, were treated with medicated feed.

“We kind of suspected when we went into the treatment that it might not be effective,” Eisch told The Associated Press.

The unhealthy fish would have posed a risk to other fish if they had been released into Michigan waters, he said.

The disease likely came from brown trout at the hatchery.

“We think there some latent bacteria in the brown trout, and they were releasing the bacteria, enough that the Atlantics picked it up and got sick from it,” Eisch said.

Scientists at Michigan State University plan to try to develop a vaccine to protect fish from future outbreaks, he said.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book