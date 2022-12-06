Michigan ISD superintendents join forces to address teacher shortage

MICHIGAN — More than thirty intermediate school districts are partnering to tackle the teacher shortage.

They're forming a consortium they're calling "Talent Together."

The "Talent Together" alliance is the first of its kind for the state. Today, at a virtual roundtable, the superintendents announced how they'll work to find solutions and address the shortages.

Michigan has seen enrollment drop by over 60% for educator programs.

Dr. Greg Nyen, Superintendent of Marquette Alger Public Schools, said they have dozens of unfilled teaching positions right now, something that was echoed by several other superintendents.

"That means, on a daily basis, they are trying to find coverage for students who need that continuity of learning. So we've got administrators who are filling in, we have the revolving door of substitutes when they are available," said Dr. Nyan.

Superintendents with "Talent Together" say they hope to eliminate barriers for aspiring teachers and help make the certification process more accessible.

They're working with universities to train incoming educators, while also working to make sure teachers get paid a competitive wage.

"Our program will be responsive to people who are coming in with no college credit, some college credit, almost a bachelor's degree. And even if they currently have a bachelor's degree, we'll have an on-ramp in a program for them to get enrolled and certified in, in obtaining licensure in a high needs area to become a teacher," said Dr. Daveda Colbert, Wayne RESA Superintendent.

Each of the ISDs are also pitching strategies they've implemented in their own counties, such as special education cohorts and recruitment plants for multi-lingual educators.

The partnership spans 48 counties across the Upper and Lower Peninsula and will serve over 950,000 students.

