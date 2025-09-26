Michigan included in DOJ lawsuit over voting registration lists

LANSING, Mich. — A new lawsuit from the Dept. of Justice over voter registration lists six states, including Michigan, and specifically Jocelyn Benson, Michigan Secretary of State.

Attorney General Pam Bondi says this is focused on an alleged failure to produce statewide voter registration lists upon request. Those registration rolls include birthdates, names, and partial social security numbers.

"Clean voter rolls are the foundation of free and fair elections," said Bondi in a statement. "Every state has a responsibility to ensure that voter registration records are accurate, accessible, and secure — states that don't fulfill that obligation will see this Department of Justice in Court."

The lawsuits state this is connected to the National Voter Registration Act and the Help America Vote Act, which they say are meant to ensure states have proper and effective voter registration and voter list maintenance programs.

Benson has replied to the suit, calling it an attempt by the DOJ to get Michiganders personal data. She says the data requested includes driver's license numbers, Social Security numbers, and other personally identifiable information.

You can read her full response below.

“It’s important for every Michigander to understand what’s at stake here – the U.S. Justice Department is trying to get us to turn over the private, personal information of more than 8 million state residents. That includes people’s driver’s license numbers, Social Security numbers, and other personally identifiable information.







“I told them they can’t have it.







“I’m required to follow the law. State and federal law include strict privacy protections that keep people’s personal data confidential and keep everyone safe from identity theft.







“This kind of request is not normal. Why is this happening now? Why does the federal government want access to everyone’s personal information? I have asked them these questions. Other secretaries of state – both Democrats and Republicans – have also asked them these questions. They refuse to give us a straight answer.







“We gave the Justice Department exactly what they are legally entitled to – the public version of Michigan’s voter file.







“States can and must hold the line. Only state and local election officials – not the president, the DOJ, or any other federal agency – have the right to people’s private voter information. The people of Michigan have entrusted this department with their personal data, and I will stand up to this illegal and unconstitutional power grab.”



Jocelyn Benson, Michigan Secretary of State

California, Minnesota, New York, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania are also on the lawsuit.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube