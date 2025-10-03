Michigan House passes state budget, advances to the Senate

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) — Late Thursday, the Michigan House of Representatives passed its version of the state budget.

State Rep. Ann Bollin, chairwoman of the budget in the House, says the entire budget will be a little under $80.9 billion.

The House of Representatives passed the general budget, which funds the state departments.

It includes a road funding plan and money for public safety and violence prevention.

The budget now goes to the Senate for a vote.

