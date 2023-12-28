Michigan holding coloring contest to name state mascot

The State of Michigan is offering kids the chance to name our state mascot to honor the upcoming 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence!

To celebrate our semiquincentennial, —yes we looked that up just for this article— young artists of all levels are invited to print off the 2-page sheet below, color and give it a name, then return it by July 4, 2024.

The winner's suggested name will become the name of our state mascot and they'll get all 12 issues of Michigan History for Kids Magazine.

You can return your submission electronically or through the mail at these addresses:

7435 Westshire Drive

Lansing, MI 48917

America250MI@gmail.com

See the contest sheet below and print it off here.

Name Our Mascot! MI Coloring Contest by WXMI on Scribd

The 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence happens on July 4, 2026.

Furthering the conversation and celebration, the America250 Commission announced America's Invite— a chance to get all Americans involved by sharing stories of life in the United States.

You can share anything that helps you express what America means to you. They're asking for original stories, photos, videos, songs, poetry, art, and more.

Submissions will be reviewed and may be featured on the America250 website as they highlight what we love and what we still have ahead as we strive for "a more perfect union."