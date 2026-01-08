Michigan family returns to US after being stranded during conflict in Venezuela

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Michigan family is back on American soil after being stuck in the Caribbean during conflict in Venezuela.

Derrick and Athena Chriss and their two children traveled for a holiday trip and were supposed to return Saturday. But conflict in Venezuela involving the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, halted flights, leaving the Chriss family stuck on St. Kitts with mounting bills and threats to be kicked out of their hotel.

Listen to our phone interview after the family's return to the U.S. below:

Phone interview: Family returns to US after being stuck in Caribbean during conflict in Venezuela

The family reached out to Michigan lawmakers and Congresswoman Lisa McClain secured them seats to Miami then Detroit, ending days of stress.

“Her and her office did a great job. They really did a lot to help and they really stood their ground in doing what they said they were going to do for us. So we can’t thank them enough for what they did,” Derrick Chriss said.

Watch our previous report when the family was stranded below:

Michigan family stranded in Caribbean as Venezuela conflict disrupts flights

McClain said she was happy to help.

“But it’s our job. I mean, it shouldn’t have to be that way that we have to make calls and stuff, but I’m glad we could do it,” said McClain, who also credits her staff.