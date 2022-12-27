Michigan DNR shares cleanup tips for branches and damaged trees after winter storms

After last week’s winter storms, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has shared cleanup tips for winter-storm damaged branches and injured trees.

The first step is to assess whether there are broken tree limbs located near power lines or lying near a home. If there are, they should be dealt with by professionals. Individuals should stay away from debris tangled in power lines and immediately notify their utility company.

Professionals should also be in charge of handling any hanging branches and split limbs that can’t be reached when standing on the ground.

Proper pruning and care of the injured trees are important for safety and for the long-term health of the trees. This can be done in the spring when working conditions are safer.

The Michigan DNR also shared winter pruning tips for trees that have only minor damage. The pruning tips can help ensure the health of the damaged trees. They include:



Get expert help for climbing or chainsaw work: Licensed arborists are tree care professionals who are trained to assess storm-damaged trees, and have the experience needed to determine how much of a tree can or should be saved. Anyone looking for an arborist should always ask for proof of licensing, insurance, and work references.

Keep pests in mind when disposing of wood: The wood left behind after trees are damaged may harbor insects or diseases harmful to forests. Debris that is moved out of the local area can spread pests.

Recycle or re-use woody storm debris: Recommendations on seasoning and using local firewood can be found here.

Anyone with questions on cleanup can email DNR-Forestry@Michigan.gov.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube