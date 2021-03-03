Michigan congressional delegation calls on National Guard to provide proper meals for soldiers

In a letter to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, Republican and Democratic members of Michigan's congressional delegation demanded that soldiers are given proper meals after it was revealed that some Michigan National Guard members were hospitalized due to poor food quality.

The guard members are currently stationed in Washington D.C. at the request of Capitol police.

RELATED: Sen. Peters calls on National Guard to terminate food contract, provide per diem for MI soldiers

“It is completely unacceptable that our men and women serving in Washington D.C are being hospitalized due to the food they are being provided," part of the letter reads. "As Representatives of these service members, we request that either the current contract be voided and a new food provider be brought in or that the service members be provided with a per diem throughout their remaining time in Washington, D.C."

The letter to the acting secretary of the Army and National Guard Chief Gen. Daniel Hokanson comes after a 7 Action News report about the poor food being fed to soldiers from Michigan.

In a press conference Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said that 1,000 Michigan National Guard members were deployed to Washington D.C. after a call from Capitol Police.

Whitmer said she had made it very clear that guards would have appropriate hotel accommodations and per diem for adequate meals.

She said when the reports of food concerns came to her, she called Jon Whitley, the acting Secretary of the Army, and was told that per her understanding, the quality of food has "dramatically improved," although the actions are not excusable, she said.

The deployment is scheduled to come to a close on March 12. Whitmer said she will not agree to an extension of the deployment.

Rep. Bill Huizenga said in a Facebook video that Gov. Whitmer would be visiting the troops in D.C. on Friday, however, the governor's office has not confirmed that information.

Congress members included in the letter to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau include: Rep. Daniel Kildee, Rep. Bill Huizenga, Rep. Brenda Lawrence, Rep. Tim Walberg, Rep. Debbie Dingell, Rep. Jack Bergman, Rep. Daniel T. Kildee, Rep. John Moolenaar, Rep. Andy Levin, Rep. Fred Upton, Rep. Haley Stevens, Rep. Peter Meijer, Rep. Lisa McClain, rep. Elissa Slotkin, Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Read the full letter below:

Michigan National Guard Delegation Letter - Food Concerns by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd



