Meijer Pharmacy calls on community to get their seasonal flu shot early

(WXYZ) — Meijer Pharmacy is calling on the community to get their seasonal flu shot early.

“We know many people are tired of hearing about vaccines right now,” said Jackie Morse, Meijer Vice President of Pharmacy, in a press release. “However, COVID-19 is still a real concern and if people come down with the seasonal flu on top of COVID-19, the illness could be much worse for them and the impact could be greater on the health systems.”

According to a press release from Meijer Pharmacy, individuals who have not received a COVID vaccine can get both at the same time.

If you are interested in getting the flu vaccine, text “flu” to 75049 to schedule an appointment. Those interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine can text “COVID” to 75049 to schedule an appointment.

Meijer Pharmacy notes that customers are required to wear masks during the vaccination.

