Watch osprey chicks hatch via Ferris State University's Osprey Cam

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Three osprey chicks are hatching in Big Rapids, you can watch it happen live via the Ferris State University Osprey Cam!

The Ferris State University osprey cam gives you a live look at the osprey nesting on top of a light pole in the Swan building parking lot.

The osprey pair laid three eggs this spring, and they are starting to hatch!

One of the osprey chicks hatched Tuesday morning. Check out the osprey cam to see when the other two chicks start to pip.

Osprey is a bird of prey that specializes in capturing and eating fish. Osprey survive on a diet almost entirely of fish.

Osprey have a body length of about 22 inches with a wingspan of 57-67 inches. Female osprey are about 20% heavier than males.

