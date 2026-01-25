Two injured in Chippewa Township delivery vehicle crash

CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office says two people were hurt in a crash involving a delivery vehicle on Saturday. Deputies were called to the scene around 12:05 P.M. near the intersection of Chippewa Drive and Merritt Avenue.

Officials say the crash happened while a delivery vehicle was parked on the side of a roadway with it's hazard lights on. A car with two passengers rear-ended the delivery vehicle. Officials say a 63-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were both passengers that were injured. The two drivers involved in the crash were not injured.

Both of the passengers injured were sent to Corewell Hospital in Big Rapids for treatment.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube