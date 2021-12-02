Three men arrested after child trafficking sting in Big Rapids Township

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Three men have been arrested after a child trafficking sting in Big Rapids, Mecosta County after traveling with the intention of having sex with a minor.

Randall Pion, 26, was arraigned for accosting a minor for immoral purposes and computer used in the commission of a felony and remains in Mecosta County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Mecosta County Sheriffs Office

Jeremy Ostrander, 25, was arraigned for accosting a minor for immoral purposes, the computer used in the commission of a felony and resist/obstruct/assault police and remains in custody in the Mecosta County Jail on a $125,000 Bond.

Mecosta County Sheriff's Office

Austin Donley, 27 of Big Rapids, was arraigned on Accosting a minor for immoral purposes, Computer used in the commission of a felony, resist/obstruct/assault police, felony firearms count 1, felony firearms count 2, and remains in custody in the Mecosta County Jail on a $150,000 Bond

Mecosta County Sheriff's Office

On Thursday, December 2, 2021, all three suspects were arraigned in the 77th District Court.

More details will be added to this article as they become available.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube