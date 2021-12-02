Three men arrested after child trafficking sting in Big Rapids Township

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Three men have been arrested after a child trafficking sting in Big Rapids, Mecosta County after traveling with the intention of having sex with a minor.
Randall Pion, 26, was arraigned for accosting a minor for immoral purposes and computer used in the commission of a felony and remains in Mecosta County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Jeremy Ostrander, 25, was arraigned for accosting a minor for immoral purposes, the computer used in the commission of a felony and resist/obstruct/assault police and remains in custody in the Mecosta County Jail on a $125,000 Bond.
Austin Donley, 27 of Big Rapids, was arraigned on Accosting a minor for immoral purposes, Computer used in the commission of a felony, resist/obstruct/assault police, felony firearms count 1, felony firearms count 2, and remains in custody in the Mecosta County Jail on a $150,000 Bond
On Thursday, December 2, 2021, all three suspects were arraigned in the 77th District Court.
More details will be added to this article as they become available.