Mecosta Sheriff: woman found dead after house fire

AETNA TWP., Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office says a woman was found dead after a house fire late Monday night.

They say crews got the call to 220th Ave. in Aetna Twp. around 11 p.m. The deputy who arrived first to the scene found the home engulfed in flames.

Fire crews later found a woman inside the home. They say she was older with mobility issues, and was not able to escape.

The cause fire is under investigation, but is not considered suspicious.

