Mecosta County deputies chase, arrest probation violator over 4th of July weekend

COLFAX TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A probation violator led deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office on a vehicle pursuit and foot chase this past weekend.

27-year-old Cameron Woodard of Reed City was traveling about 6:30 p.m. on July 4 on 16 Mile Road in Colfax Township when deputies tried to stop his vehicle, according to a news release Wednesday.

He did not stop and led deputies on an eight-minute pursuit, driving through fields, fences and two tracks up into Grant Township.

Woodard fled on foot from his vehicle and was later found hiding in a swamp, according to the sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement arrested him on a felony probation violation and multiple other probation violations, including fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, possession of controlled substance, multiple plate and insurance violations, malicious destruction of property, obstructing police and smuggling drugs in jail and a domestic violence third warrant out of Osceola County.

Woodard was arraigned Tuesday in the 77th District Court and remains in custody on a $50,000 bond.