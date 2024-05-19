Man arrested after using machete to do damage & threaten in Mecosta County

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — A man wielding a machete to damage property and threaten people was arrested Saturday.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, Michigan State Police Mount Pleasant Post troopers and Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a man with a machete at the Green Township Hall in Paris. Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered that the man had used the machete to shatter the glass in the hall's front door, then opened a side door and made entry into the building where a graduation party was being held.

The man began waving the machete while saying that “everyone was going to hell.” Three people from the graduation party confronted the man and used a chair to push him out of the building.

The man left prior to officers' arrival and drove onto the lawn of the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office. A corrections officer made contact with him and the man began threatening the officer with the machete. Big Rapids Police Department officers arrived at the scene and both the corrections officer and city police were able to subdue the man.

The 36-year-old man from Hersey is being held in the Mecosta County Jail on multiple felony charges.

Nobody was injured in either of the incidents.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident involving the corrections officer and the MSP Mount Pleasant Post is investigating the graduation incident.

