Gotion delays rezoning application for Green Twp. EV battery plant

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Gotion announced it has delayed rezoning efforts as it seeks to build an electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in Green Township.

A spokesperson for the company released a statement Tuesday explaining they are waiting for a review from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), adding the property in question is currently zoned for agricultural purposes.

Meanwhile, Gotion says it will seek additional input from the Green Township community and answer questions they may have.

The full statement from Gotion reads:

“As we continue to move forward with our project to invest $2.36 billion into the local region and create more than 2,000 jobs, Gotion has decided to temporarily delay an application to rezone a portion of property in Green Charter Township in order to focus entirely on getting this important project started. Those initial first steps include, among other things, learning the findings of the federal government’s important CFIUS review.



“Temporarily delaying the rezoning application also gives us the time needed to continue to communicate with the local community and answer the many questions that have been raised. We’re confident that when the facts are presented, we can effectively resolve these questions and show the tremendous benefit to the community.



“This property, which is adjacent to the freeway, is currently zoned for agricultural use. Our long-term goal is to get this particular property zoned industrial like the rest of the land for the proposed project, but it’s not needed to get the construction phase started.



“In addition to the strong work ethic among people here in the Big Rapids area, Gotion selected this site because it is ideal for development, with easy access to the freeway and a nearby airport ensuring minimal impact on local roads.



“Our decision will not affect our anticipated timetable, and Gotion will continue to work diligently with local residents, township and county officials, and other key stakeholders to ensure the project’s success. We’re excited to make Mecosta County our home.”

Gotion has been at the center of controversy with some lawmakers and community members issuing concerns regarding its connection to China.

The plant is being constructed along the highway.

The project’s $2.3 billion investment is estimated to add 2,300 jobs to the area.

