FSU Bulldogs honored on White House lawn for College Athlete Day

WASHINGTON — The White House hosted Ferris State University’s (FSU) football team Monday in celebration of its recent division II victory.

FSU won the division championship for the second year in a row when they defeated the Colorado School of Mines in December.

Vice President Kamala Harris offered her congratulations to the Ferris State Bulldogs as part of College Athlete Day on the front lawn.

"In America, tens of millions of children start playing a sport as a child. Only the best of the best become a national champion. And that is you all," Harris remarked.

College Athlete Day recognized men's and women's championship teams from the 2023 NCAA season.

The Bulldogs prepared a gift for President Biden: a #46 Ferris State jersey.

However, Biden was unable to attend the event due to a root canal, so Vice President Harris filled in.

"You know, all of you, what it means to commit and to persevere,” added Harris. “And we know that so often, during the course of a long season, sports teams also become a family.”

The Bulldogs are favored to a three-peat championship win next year.

