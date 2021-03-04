Ferris State returning to in-person classes this year

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Ferris State University is returning to in-person instruction starting this academic year.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Ferris State University has been able to stay open, and remain open, while providing a safe and healthy living, learning and working environment for students, faculty and staff,” Ferris President David Eisler said. “With the extremely low number of COVID-19 cases on our campus and in our community, and with vaccines now available, we look forward to providing a fully in-person learning experience for our students. We are pleased and excited to be welcoming all students back to the Big Rapids campus, Kendall College of Art and Design in Grand Rapids and our off-campus locations.”

Not all classes will be in person. The current projection is 84 percent of the University’s scheduled classes will be hosted in person.

“Given our resilience as a university community and the fact our faculty, staff and students have done remarkable work in keeping the campus open and delivering face-to-face instruction during the pandemic, makes our return to normal in the fall that much more exciting,” said Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Bobby Fleischman.

“I am elated that our continuing and new students will have the opportunity to maximize their college experience and move more assuredly toward graduating from Ferris,” said Jeanine Ward-Roof, vice president for Student Affairs.

The University claims they will continue to monitor COVID-19 variants and their potential impacts to adjust as necessary. Their current safety measure include enhanced cleaning and disinfecting to maintain classroom, common area, dining, residential and work safety; continued completion of the daily symptom checker by university community members before coming to campus, including attending classes; limiting the size of social circles and workgroups; social distancing; avoiding large gatherings; wearing a face covering; and frequently washing and sanitizing hands.

