Ferris State alum Shawn Smith selected as head referee for Super Bowl LX

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The NFL announced on Tuesday who will be a part of its officiating crew for Super Bowl LX, with Ferris State Alum Shawn Smith as the lead on-field official.

Ferris State University says Shawn Smith graduated from the school in 1994 with a bachelor's degree in Accountancy. Smith is no stranger to the sport, and is currently in his eleventh season as an NFL official, and his eighth as a referee. The Super Bowl will be his eleventh postseason assignment. Smith was the alternate referee for Super Bowl LV and LVIII, but the February 8th game will be his first on-field appearance at the championship.

Smith got his start officiating Pop Warner games in junior high school, also officiating flag football at Eastern University. Originally from the Detroit area, Smith was recruited to run track and play football at EMU before transferring to Ferris State.

While at Ferris State, Smith began officiating high school football and skipped over Division III football straight to Division II. At the collegiate level, Smith officiated Conference USA, the Mid-American Conference, and the Big Ten Conference.

Super Bowl LX will be at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on February 8.

