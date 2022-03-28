Current GRCC President Bill Pink picked to lead Ferris State University

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Today Bill Pink is the president of Grand Rapids Community College. On June 30, Bill Pink will still be president, but he’ll be the 19th president of Ferris University, in Big Rapids.

“Bill embraces the principles upon which Woodbridge Ferris founded our university,” says Amna Seibold, chair of Ferris’ Board of Trustees. “Ferris has always been ahead of the curve in providing hands-on education to our students, translating into great jobs. I look forward to having Bill lead our university into the future.”

Pink became the president of GRCC in 2017, before which he served as vice president and dean for the college. He was praised by David Koetje, chairperson of the GRCC Board of Trustees, for his students-first approach and his commitment to increasing community access to education. “Dr. Pink was able to build on a solid foundation created by his predecessors, and he leaves GRCC in a strong position to continue moving forward,” said Koetje.

Pink has been an active and impactful leader in the West Michigan community, serving on multiple boards and committees that include Spectrum Health West Michigan, Heart of West Michigan United Way, the Economic Club of Grand Rapids., and the American Association of Community Colleges.

While Pink may be moving northward, his dedication to the West Michigan community will not change, and in fact, his experience in and connections to Grand Rapids have been celebrated by several board members at Ferris. In a recent statement, Board of Trustees Vice Chair Ana Ramirez-Saenz expressed appreciation for Pink’s community involvement. “Bill knows us, and he knows West Michigan. Bill is a great listener who wants to build relationships, first, and partnerships, second. He will work to build and strengthen those important relationships with our key constituents at Ferris State University....Bill is relationship-driven, and that goes with a great vision for where he wants Ferris to be in the future.”

With an extensive background in higher education, Pink comes to the position a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education and Professional Education from Oklahoma Christian University, a Master of Education in Physical Education and Secondary Education from the University of Central Oklahoma, and a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Oklahoma in Instructional Leadership, Academic Curriculum.

After a unanimous by the Board of Trustees, Pink will begin as President of Ferris State University, following the June 30 retirement of the current president, David L. Eisler.

“I am honored to be selected by the Ferris State University board. I have been familiar with the good work of FSU for years, as the partnership we have on our GRCC campus has provided a great pathway from associate to bachelor degree for many years,” Pink said. “I will not attempt to fill the shoes of Dr. Eisler and the incredible work he has done for the university, the region, and our state. Instead, I’ll wear my own shoes in continuing to move Ferris forward. I am excited about the opportunity.”

