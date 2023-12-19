Big Rapids man sentenced to life in prison for 2022 murder

LANSING, Mich. — A Big Rapids man has received a life-sentence without the possibility of parole for a 2022 murder. He is 25-year-old Daykota Handrich.

According to the Michigan Department of Attorney General, Handrich strangled and beat to death 36-year-old Ashley Godfrey on May 31, 2022. Her body was later discovered by officers patrolling the White Pine Trail on June 3, 2022.

After a four-day trial, a Mecosta County jury found Handrich guilty of first degree murder in November.

On Monday, he was sentenced by Judge Kimberly Booher of the 49th Circuit Court in Mecosta County.

“I would like to thank the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety, the Michigan State Police, and the Mecosta County Prosecutor’s Office for their diligent investigative efforts and support during this prosecution,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel at the time of Handrich’s conviction. “I am grateful we were able to secure justice for the family and community mourning Ashley’s death. My department remains committed to assisting local prosecutors when we can with resource and time intensive prosecutions and trials.”

