MDHHS reports state's 1st pediatric death from influenza this season

LANSING, Mich. — The state health department says the 2022–23 flu season has claimed its first pediatric death in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says an Ingham County child died of Influenza A/H3.

We’re told 111 children in the U.S. were reported to have died of the flu so far this season.

“It’s not too late to get the flu vaccine,” says Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian. “Once children reach six months of age it is recommended they receive two doses of the flu vaccine for their first series. In addition, pregnant women should get the flu vaccine during each pregnancy. Flu vaccine can be given at the same time as other vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine.”

MDHHS urges parents to vaccinate children aged 6 months or older, noting the flu vaccine’s strong potential to prevent severe illness and death. The vaccine is also highly recommended for people over the age of 65 and those at heightened risk for complications resulting from influenza.

