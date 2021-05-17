May 16-22 is EMS Recognition Week in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed this week as Michigan EMS Recognition Week, according to a news release Monday.

“As an emergency medicine physician I know how important our EMS heroes are in the community and the critical role they play when Michiganders are in need,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “Michigan EMS professionals have gone above and beyond the call of duty during this pandemic and deserve our recognition for their tireless dedication.”

EMS providers’ efforts help improve the survival and recovery rates of people who experience sudden illness or injury.

They also fill health care gaps by providing important out-of-hospital care, including preventative medicine, follow-up care and access to telemedicine.

“Michigan EMS is proud to be serving on the front lines of the pandemic, providing lifesaving health care and public safety services to Michigan residents,” said Jack Fisher, president of the Michigan Association of Ambulance Services and an executive director of Medic 1 Ambulance in Berrien County. “We stand ready to help Michiganders in need of medical assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week and appreciate the recognition during EMS Week.”