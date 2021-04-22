(WXYZ) — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for any information regarding the person who rode off with an 82-year-old's scooter.

According to Crime Stoppers, the theft happened on April 9 at 3:15 p.m. at the Kroger on Gratiot Avenue in Roseville. The suspect reportedly drove off with the Hover Round and was last seen going east through the parking lot toward Gratiot.

The suspect is described as 25 to 35 years old with dark hair, around 6'0" tall and around 200 pounds. Surveillance images show he was wearing a blue and white striped shirt, jeans and red shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers will remain anonymous.