Man out on bond is charged with killing girlfriend, man

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (AP) — A man charged with attacking his girlfriend in June now is accused of killing her and another man, two days after he posted bond and was released from a Detroit-area jail.

“This is the court's worst nightmare. ... The witness has been killed after the defendant was placed on bond, given the benefit of being placed on bond with house arrest," Judge Kenneth King said Wednesday.

King wasn't the judge who set a $100,000 bond for Jonathan Welch when he was charged in June with assault and other crimes in Detroit.

Welch, 23, was released from the Wayne County jail last week and ordered to wear an electronic tether after a bail agency provided 10% of the bond amount, WDIV-TV reported.

Zlayiah Frazier, 22, and Robert Bray Jr., 70, were killed at Welch's Harper Woods home on Sunday, police said. Welch's mother was stabbed in the back.

A standoff with police lasted seven hours.

Welch is charged with murder, attempted murder, arson and other crimes. There was no immediate comment from his attorney.