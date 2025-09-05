Man charged with arson after setting fires inside Michigan Meijer store

WOODHAVEN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 50-year-old Flat Rock man is facing two counts of arson after allegedly setting fires in the motor oil and fertilizer aisles at a Meijer store in Woodhaven, creating a shocking scene for shoppers.

Kenneth VanLuven was captured on security footage exclusively obtained by 7 News Detroit pouring rubbing alcohol on motor oil containers in aisle C10 before setting them on fire Tuesday night around 7:45 p.m.

Watch Carli Petrus' video report below:

Flat Rock man charged with arson after setting fires inside Woodhaven Meijer store

A shopper who was inside the store during the incident and asked not to be identified for safety reasons described the frightening experience.

"I thought oh Meijer, I don't have to worry about something like this," she said. "I was over by the clothing and I started smelling something over by the oil aisle and I looked over and there was a few people standing there and I was like something's not right, so I walked to the front of the store and started asking questions but as I was walking to the front of the store, police and fire were piling in."

"The smell was awful."

Woodhaven Police Department

According to Woodhaven police, VanLuven didn't just target the motor oil aisle. He also set a fire in the fertilizer section. When officers arrived, he was waiting near the front of the store to be arrested.

Suspect has history of concerning incidents

The investigation into VanLuven revealed additional troubling details. Police say he had previously been involved in another arson-related incident at a Meijer in Flat Rock and was hospitalized as a result.

Authorities also discovered VanLuven is a registered first-degree sex offender, was under a court-ordered mental health hold issued Aug. 6, and was listed as a missing person out of Detroit's Fifth Precinct since Aug. 16.

Woodhaven Police Department

A Meijer spokesperson confirmed that VanLuven is no longer allowed at any Meijer location but declined to provide additional details about the incident.

Community reacts to shocking incident

Regular customers expressed disbelief that such an incident could happen at their neighborhood grocery store.

"It's scary. It makes you think about security, you know, how quick were they to intervene with it all," shopper Jason Jackson said. "It's definitely scary. You never know what someone has going on, you know."

Woodhaven Police Department

Gracie Valdes, who works nearby and was on duty the night of the incident, said she saw police cars but didn't think much of it initially.

"I saw the cop cars go by, but I don't think anything of it when stuff like that happens down here because nothing like that ever happens," Valdes said. "That's just crazy to me. That's why I don't go anywhere by myself."

Woodhaven Police Department

VanLuven's bond is set at $75,000. His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 16.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

