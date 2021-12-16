Mackinac Bridge announces partial closure to certain vehicles due to high winds

(WXYZ) — The Mackinac Bridge has a partial closure due to the high winds today.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority said in a statement that the only vehicles that will be allowed to cross are passenger cars, passenger vans and empty pickup trucks.

They report winds blowing across the bridge surface are in excess of 50 miles per hour.

Drivers are urged to slow speed to 20 miles an hour as they approach the bridge.

Read the full statement below:

"Partial Bridge Closure

Thursday, Dec 16 - 8:51 AM

Currently we are experiencing winds of sufficient force in the Straits area to close the Mackinac Bridge to all vehicles except passenger cars, passenger vans, and empty pickup trucks. Winds are blowing across the bridge surface in excess of 50 miles per hour.

Motorists are being instructed to reduce their speed to 20 miles per hour as they approach the bridge and be prepared to stop. Bridge personnel are stationed at both ends of the structure to provide instructions regarding how and when to proceed across the bridge.

Passenger cars, passenger vans, and empty pick-up trucks are being permitted to cross, but drivers are asked to exercise appropriate caution. Strong winds are blowing across the surface of the bridge. Motorists are asked to drive 20 miles per hour or less.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is monitoring wind speeds at various points along the structure. Additional steps will be implemented if conditions change. When conditions improve, the bridge will be reopened to all vehicles, although certain vehicles may still require an escort. If you are planning to travel to the Straits area, please tune to AM radio 530 or 1610 for updates.

We accept Cash, Credit, Debit, and Apple pay. Please have payment ready."