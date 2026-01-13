Dodge, Ford & Hyundai win 2026 North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicles of the Year awards

DETROIT (WXYZ) — With the kick-off of the 2026 Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday, the winners of the 2026 North American Car, Truck & Utility Vehicles of the Year were announced.

The winners of the NACTOY Awards are:



Car of the Year - Dodge Charger

Truck of the Year - Ford Maverick Lobo

Utility Vehicle of the Year - Hyundai Palisade

The finalists were:



Car of the Year - Dodge Charger, Honda Prelude, and Nissan Sentra.

Truck of the Year - Ford Maverick Lobo, Ram 1500 Hemi, and Ram 2500.

Utility Vehicle of the Year - Hyundai Palisade, Lucid Gravity, and Nissan Leaf.

“Once again, these finalists show the wide range of choices that consumers have in the marketplace. Our jury of distinguished auto reporters has come up with a great selection of fantastic vehicles that truly reflect the best of the best,” said Jeff Gilbert, president of NACTOY.