Dodge, Ford & Hyundai win 2026 North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicles of the Year awards

Ford, Stellantis and Hyundai
Ford, Dodge and Hyundai were announced as the winners of the North American Car, Truck &amp; Utility Vehicles of the Year on Wednesday at the kickoff of the Detroit Auto Show.
DETROIT (WXYZ) — With the kick-off of the 2026 Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday, the winners of the 2026 North American Car, Truck & Utility Vehicles of the Year were announced.

The winners of the NACTOY Awards are:

  • Car of the Year - Dodge Charger
  • Truck of the Year - Ford Maverick Lobo
  • Utility Vehicle of the Year - Hyundai Palisade

Watch the award ceremony below

The finalists were:

  • Car of the Year - Dodge Charger, Honda Prelude, and Nissan Sentra.
  • Truck of the Year - Ford Maverick Lobo, Ram 1500 Hemi, and Ram 2500.
  • Utility Vehicle of the Year - Hyundai Palisade, Lucid Gravity, and Nissan Leaf.

“Once again, these finalists show the wide range of choices that consumers have in the marketplace. Our jury of distinguished auto reporters has come up with a great selection of fantastic vehicles that truly reflect the best of the best,” said Jeff Gilbert, president of NACTOY.

