WATCH: Update on litigation related to 2020 mid-Michigan dam flooding

MIDLAND, Mich. — Attorney Ven Johnson, of Ven Johnson Law, held a briefing Monday morning to discuss the status of litigation related to last year's dam flooding in mid-Michigan.

It comes about a year after the failure of the Edenville and Sanford dams and the resulting floods.

Lawsuits are in progress against Boyce entities, the state of Michigan and the federal government.

The briefing included the status of the lawsuit, insight from home and business owners and a look at the result of the flooding, one year later.

