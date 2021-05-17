Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

WATCH: Update on litigation related to 2020 mid-Michigan dam flooding

items.[0].image.alt
TC Vortex
Midland dam
Posted at 8:52 AM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 10:13:03-04

MIDLAND, Mich. — Attorney Ven Johnson, of Ven Johnson Law, held a briefing Monday morning to discuss the status of litigation related to last year's dam flooding in mid-Michigan.

It comes about a year after the failure of the Edenville and Sanford dams and the resulting floods.

Lawsuits are in progress against Boyce entities, the state of Michigan and the federal government.

The briefing included the status of the lawsuit, insight from home and business owners and a look at the result of the flooding, one year later.

Watch it here:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time